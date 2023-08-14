An 80-year-old Estill Springs man drowned in Tims Ford Lake near the Rock Creek Boat Ramp Sunday while he was on an outing with his personal watercraft, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports.
Reports identified the victim as Edward Harper.
A TWRA press release said bystanders called authorities after finding a truck backed down the ramp with the jet ski floating nearby.
Officials began a search of the area which concluded on Monday morning when the man’s body was located, TWRA reports said.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Harper was attempting to load his watercraft onto a trailer at the boat ramp when he somehow entered the water, reports said.
Investigators deployed a TWRA remotely operated vehicle and located the body in 35 feet of water about 25 yards from the courtesy dock, reports said.
Divers from the Franklin County Rescue Squad made the recovery, reports said.
Scott Smith, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director, said divers searched for the missing man until about 2 a.m. Monday, and a decision was made to call the search off until sunrise.
He said he notified TWRA which arrived at the scene with the ROV which was equipped with sonar, proving to be instrumental in finding the victim.
Smith said it appeared that Mr. Harper had been on the lake riding the watercraft when the weather changed to thunderstorm conditions.
He said Harper may have been attempting to load the watercraft when the storm hit and possibly fell into the water.
Smith said Harper was not wearing a life jacket and added that they are paramount in ensuring safety while on the water.
In addition to TWRA, EMA and the Rescue Squad, assisting agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, A&E EMS of Franklin County, Estill Springs police and Tims Ford State Park personnel.
The fatality raises the total of fatal boating incidents to 19 in Tennessee for 2023.