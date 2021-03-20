A celebration of thanks to honor Vietnam veterans will be held March 29 at South Jackson Civic Center.
The Tullahoma Chapter of NSDAR is a commemorative partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. Along with American Legion Post 43 and the city of Tullahoma, the group has planned the celebration to thank and honor Vietnam veterans. This celebration will include those and their families who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.
“For their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States,” organizers of the event said. “We want to honor the families of these veterans.”
The ceremony will take place on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29 at South Jackson Civic Center at 455 S. Jackson St. in Tullahoma. It will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing. It will be moved indoors in the case of inclement weather. There will be light refreshments served, and the public is encouraged to attend and honor our Vietnam veterans.