For the past 25 years, Morrison resident Jim Everett has been crafting pieces of handmade wood art known as intarsia. His work ranges from animal scenes depicting cats and dogs to lighthouses and religious pieces.
“I don’t carve,” the 79-year-old retired sign maker said from his home workshop. “This is all cut out on a bandsaw, shaped and put back together again.”
Known as intarsia, the wood art Everett creates involves inlaying sections of wood to create a finished design.
He points to a large piece, seemingly depicting an intricate mountain scene taking pride of place in his workshop. A countless number of individual hand-cut pieces of wood of various shapes and sizes make up the art piece.
“That right there, I lost count at 1,357 pieces of wood,” he said. “That was designed to show the spirit of the animals the Indians needed for survival. There are five animal heads and an eagle hidden in the rock and snow formation.”
From drawing board to finished product, the scene took Everett 800 hours to complete.
Everett said he first began creating intarsia while he was working as a sign maker in Georgia more than 20 years ago.
“I have been playing with it for about 20 or 25 years, one of these days I’ll get it right,” he joked. “I challenge myself, and if I see a picture of something I like I decide to make it and I have got other people giving me ideas.”
One of Everett’s major commissions was creating the 14 Stations of the Cross for St Bedes Episcopal Church in Manchester.
“The biggest problem I had was trying to figure out how to do the crown of thorns in that kind of miniature,” Everett said. “I was driving down the road and all these Sweet Gum pods were falling down, and I said that is the answer right there.”
After bringing the pods home and a little bit of time in the microwave to dry them out, Everett was able to slice them to the size he needed and create the Crown of Thorns.
Everett also creates patriotic pieces and has donated them to organizations that can guarantee the proceeds will go to his fellow veterans.
He uses reclaimed lumber to create all of his pieces.
“I use reclaimed lumber because I can’t afford to buy it anymore,” Everett said. “I used to belong to two wood working clubs, and I would raid the bowl turner’s trash because they had large pieces, small pieces and colors I can’t get from nature.”
Everett said he usually shoots for a six to eight week turnaround time for larger projects, such as full-size doors.
“I just enjoy making people happy,” he said. “People tell me what they want and it works.”
Thanks to word of mouth and referrals, Everett’s wood art is spread across the United States as well as in Italy and Germany.
These days Everett sells his work at trade shows, and can often be found during The Community Market each Saturday on the Manchester town square.
For those that would like to stop by his “Jim’s Cedar Gallery” in Morrison, he asks that they call him first and leave a voice message at 615-765-5800.
Despite the recognition, Everett said he just enjoys when his work brings joy to others.
“I don’t believe in pride, pride is before a fall,” he said. “I am satisfied with the way it turns out for the most part.”