Tullahoma may be getting a Marshalls.
Plans for the renovations of Northgate Mall list Marshalls as taking over the center space of the mall, though that plan is unconfirmed as of now.
The plans for the mall began circulating on social media Sunday afternoon, with hundreds of community members sharing their excitement for the clothing and home décor retailer to come to Tullahoma. However, officials with both the city and Marshalls’ parent company, TJX, have not confirmed that announcement.
Rumors of big name retailers like Marshalls, Kohl’s, Ross and Target have long circulated in the community with no official word one way or the other. However, according to the Northgate Mall plans Brookside Properties, Inc., the property management firm that oversees the mall tenancy, at least one of those retailers will be making its home in Tullahoma.
Thom Robinson with the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation told The News he could “neither confirm nor deny any prospects of which we might be aware.”
Calls to TJX yielded the same result, with a spokesperson from the company stating there was not currently any announcement on a new store in the Tullahoma.
Requests for comment to Brookside Properties officials went unanswered by press time.
As of Thursday, Aug. 12, a flyer for the mall still listed Marshalls as one of the tenants of the Northgate Mall property.