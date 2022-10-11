It was a packed house last month at the Hands-On Science Center for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Chamber Coffee.
FirstBank sponsored the Chamber Coffee and helped with hosting responsibilities with the science center. FirstBank representative Ben Dorman praised the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) and that children, especially his children, enjoy coming to the science center.
“We believe in the Hands-On Science Center as it does great things for this community,” Dorman said.
Executive Director of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Hope Nunley then introduced HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon, who told attendees it was an amazing time for HOSC.
“This year and next year truly is the renaissance of HOSC,” Amidon said. “As everybody knows COVID slowed things down a bit but we definitely came back super strong.”
Amidon encouraged everyone to explore the science center as there have been nine new exhibits this year, including the two new outdoor and jungle classrooms. Amidon said HOSC did take a little break from the new exhibits but will be starting more new exhibits coming in thanks to HOSC securing some funding. Thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Energy and Conservation for a new outdoor exhibit in March.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Amidon teased.
Other projects include reorganizing the center, partially thanks to a sponsorship from Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital. Some of these renovations including adding a human body section, technology and engineering section, redoing the space section and so on.
“Whole bunch of stuff is happening between now and next year so it is a super exciting time,” he said.
Amidon then thanked Director of Operations Austin Sisco for his work and dedication as well as creating a new booklet showcasing what is and will be happening on HOSC. Amidon then revealed HOSC has garnered a large digital presence, with HOSC’s Science Dailies on Facebook seeing 500,000 people in all 50 states and 40 countries.
“COVID was a blessing in disguise for us,” Amidon said. “We went from having 10,000-15,000 visitors onsite to reaching 500,000 people worldwide.”
He wrapped by encouraging all the chamber members to help sponsor the upcoming events, as HOSC needs it to keep the doors open.
“I’m really excited with the funding we got but it makes it even scarier because I am about to execute all this money for all this new stuff without having the commitment, yet, to keep us open,” he said.
The science center’s next event is the Fall Festival from Oct. 28 through 31. The all day festival be free admission and will include a trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 – 5 p.m. and a costume contest on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 – 7 p.m. and other games, activities and concessions.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit HOSC’s Facebook page, its website at hosc.org, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.