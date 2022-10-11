1A - HOSC Coffee (2).JPG

Hands-On Science Center executive director Sean Amidon

 Kyle Murphy photo

It was a packed house last month at the Hands-On Science Center for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Chamber Coffee.

FirstBank sponsored the Chamber Coffee and helped with hosting responsibilities with the science center. FirstBank representative Ben Dorman praised the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) and that children, especially his children, enjoy coming to the science center.