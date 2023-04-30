The Friends of South Cumberland is seeking its first executive director to help the organization transition to a new role as the Friends organization for two parks: the original South Cumberland State Park and the new Savage Gulf State Park, the 57th state park in Tennessee.
A decades old organization, Friends of South Cumberland has been driven by energetic volunteer leadership. In recent years, the Friends organization has helped respond to an explosion in the number of park visits. The organization engages in trail building and trail hosting and assists park personnel both financially and through volunteering. The Friends group has longstanding education programs, as one of the more successful chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program and as host of the annual Trails and Trilliums Festival. It has for several years managed an “Every Child in the Park” program, working with local schools, and in 2023 it began partnering with the Cumberland Forest School to launch a nature-based education program that the partners hope to grow into a long-term successful partnership, providing high quality forest education in this area.
The organization is seeking an energetic executive director to lead it into a period of growth and expanded service to the region. Interested applicants should demonstrate excellent interpersonal communications skills as well as skill in written and verbal communications; Organizational skills; and vision.