Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital presented the 2021 DAISY Award to Deborah Reese, RN, a labor and delivery nurse who works in their Women’s Center.
Nurses at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital are honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® quarterly. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at the facility to receive The DAISY Award. The honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. In addition to receiving these, Deborah was presented a special lab coat monogramed with her name and with “Daisy Award Honoree.”
Nominations for Deborah included:
• Patient: “Debbie is a COMPASSIONATE nurse. She enters the room with grace and dignity. She knows what she is doing and she does it well. She is warm and gentle and very compassionate.” Adding, “Debbie went above and beyond to make sure that my husband and I were taken care of. Her passion for women’s health and value for mom’s wellbeing were very evident.”
• Physician: “Debbie has come through for this unit so many times. She is caring and provides that care to patients, family and her coworkers. I remember a few months ago, we needed help and Debbie came in and helped her team. She never stopped to complain but did the job with a calming and caring spirit.”
• Unit Director: “Debbie is always willing to help and assist in times of need. Debbie can function well in many areas on the unit especially taking care of babies who are very sick. Debbie is a team player and is very much vested in the work that she does.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Chief Nursing Officer Marilyn Smith, DNP, MSN, RN. Nurses are heroes every day. Even with the pandemic, our nurses have been beacons of light for our patients providing high quality, safe, compassionate care. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued; The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
