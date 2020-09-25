Tennova Healthcare – Harton presented the 2020 DAISY Award to Amanda "Mandi" Porter, LPN, who works with the Harton Emergency Department team.
Nurses at Harton are honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Harton to receive the DAISY Award. The honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Nominations for Mandi included:
- Family of Patient: “Mandi saved the day. I could not have asked for a better nurse. Mandi updated me on every step of the way regarding my daughter’s care. On several occasions, I was very scared but Mandi was right there informing me of the care that was provided.”
- Provider: “Mandi is always ready with a kind word, encouragement, in-depth information for our patients. She jumps willingly into situations to aid our fellow nurses, and above all to help her patients. Her tender heart and willing spirit makes her an indispensable part of this ER.”
- ED Director: “I believe that the compassion that Mandi has for her patients, coworkers and community shows daily. Mandi stays on top of the information for her patients which helps relieve their anxiety.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program," said Chief Nursing Officer Marilyn Smith. "Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
In addition to her certificate, pin and sculpture, Mandi was presented a special lab coat by the 2018 and 2019 Tennova Healthcare – Harton Daisy Award honorees, Maria Serna and Chasity Gipson. Each of their jackets is monogramed with “Daisy Award Honoree” and their name.
About Tennova Healthcare - Harton
Tennova Healthcare - Harton is a 135-bed facility serving the residents of Coffee, Moore, Franklin, Bedford and surrounding communities. Harton is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare, one of the state’s largest health networks. Harton received the Joint Commission Seal of Approval and full accreditation as a Chest Pain Center from the American College of Cardiology.