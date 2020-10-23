Eye Care Center’s patients will be seeing a new face around the place.
Eye Care Center welcomed its newest optometrist, Katie Grace Lewis, OD, in July this year.
Lewis is a native of Savannah, TN.
She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at Freed-Hardeman University, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. Lewis then earned her Doctor of Optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago.
Her rotations included: retinal and ocular disease, cornea and contact lens, low vision, and primary care. She also enjoyed serving our veterans on her rotation at the Memphis VA.
Some of Lewis’ accomplishments include graduating cum laude as well as being the 2020 Good-lite award recipient for clinical excellence in pediatric care.
She is a Tennessee licensed and nationally board-certified optometrist as well as licensed and nationally board certified for minor surgical procedures. Lewis’ scope of practice includes diagnosis, treating, and managing ocular disease.
Lewis is accepting patients at Eye Care Center’s Tullahoma and Shelbyville offices and takes Medicare and all major insurances.
To learn more and to make an appointment call 931-393-2020 or visit the website www.2eyeballs.com.