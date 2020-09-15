A West Middle School teacher got into some hot water over Facebook comments last month, according to lawmen.
Montie Cashion, who teaches seventh-grade Bobcats, was booked into the Moore County Jail Aug. 28 on a harassment charge and later released on her own recognizance.
According to court documents, Cashion is accused of making “multiple embarrassing and ugly comments” against her former sister-in-law, calling the woman “a liar” and making references against her as the devil. Cashion is also alleged to have taken a letter written by the affiant’s son and making fun of him and the letter on Facebook.
Per the documents, Cashion also allegedly posted that the affiant needed to “put on your big person underwear” if she was going to “dish it out … be ready to get as good as you give,” in reference to the affiant’s filing of the order of protection against her former brothers- and sister-in-law.
Court documents state the affiant filed for orders of protection against her ex-husband, her ex-brother-in-law and her other ex-sister-in-law back in July. Those orders are now pending a hearing before Moore County General Sessions Judge Andy Myrick later this month.
Cashion is due to appear before the Moore County General Sessions Court Sept. 29, per the court documents.
According to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, Cashion is still employed with the school system. Stephens told The News Cashion did self-report the incident within 72 hours, as is required by school board policy.
Stephens also told The News the district does not feel further action needs to be taken against Cashion at this time, though it will monitor Cashion and the situation should any further issues arise.