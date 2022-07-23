This past week, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center unveiled “Faith and Courage” and “Legacies of Camp Forrest” as its newest exhibitions.

“The Legacies of Camp Forrest” is the art center’s house exhibition that will be available for residents to see year round, according to TFAC President Joshua Cole. The exhibit, curated by Camp Forrest author and founder of the Camp Forrest Foundation Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, will feature various photography, memorabilia, maps and so on from Camp Forrest focusing on its construction, training, Tennessee Maneuvers, prisoners of war and civilian internees and the daily life at the military installation.

Tags

Recommended for you