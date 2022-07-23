This past week, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center unveiled “Faith and Courage” and “Legacies of Camp Forrest” as its newest exhibitions.
“The Legacies of Camp Forrest” is the art center’s house exhibition that will be available for residents to see year round, according to TFAC President Joshua Cole. The exhibit, curated by Camp Forrest author and founder of the Camp Forrest Foundation Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, will feature various photography, memorabilia, maps and so on from Camp Forrest focusing on its construction, training, Tennessee Maneuvers, prisoners of war and civilian internees and the daily life at the military installation.
In the upstairs gallery will be “Faith and Courage,” an exhibit honoring the service and heroism of U. S. Military Chaplains of World Wars I & II. Admission for the exhibit are free for TFAC members, $10 for non-members and $5 for veterans.
The exhibit showcases memorabilia, photography and more pertaining to WWI & WWII Chaplains —soldiers whose purpose is to offer religious church services, counseling, and moral support to the armed forces, whether in peacetime or at war. The exhibit honors the service and sacrifice of these chaplains by showcasing their stories along with artifacts, text and photographs from World Wars I and II. Much of the information was collected with the help of the Army Chaplain Museum and the Navy Chaplain Archives. "Faith and Courage", the exhibit at Washington National Cathedral for the 2004 opening of the World War II Memorial, was an expansion of this exhibit.
The exhibit was developed and designed by Tom Walker, former exhibit designer for the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge. The exhibit has received awards and recognition from the Tennessee Association of Museums, the Army Chaplain Corps and Navy Chaplain Corps Chiefs of Chaplains. "Faith and Courage" has also been featured at the Celebrate Freedom Festival in Pigeon Forge, TN, the American Museum of Science & Energy in Oak Ridge, TN, FDR's Little White House in Warm Springs GA, The Alabama Veterans Museum, Fort Bragg NC, Fort Benning GA and many other public events and venues. The permanent exhibit is based at the Tennessee Museum of Aviation in Sevierville.
Cole said the exhibit was a collaboration effort from the art center, the Camp Forrest Foundation and Kennesaw State University.
““It’s an amazing exhibit showcasing memorabilia, photography and more pertaining to WWI & WWII Chaplains,” Cole said. “The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center would like to extend special thanks to the Camp Forrest Foundation, Kennesaw State University, Dr. Elizabeth Taylor and Tom Walker for curating this prestigious exhibit and allowing our organization to host ‘Faith and Courage’.”
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For information, visit www.tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.
About the Camp Forrest Foundation
The Camp Forrest Foundation is a nonprofit organization was established in July 2021 by Dr. Elizabeth Taylor and several of her colleagues whose primary function is to research Camp Forrest; other US Wartimes and related topics for the creation of educational components for the general public. The Camp Forrest Foundation office is located and resides within the historic “Baillet House” in Tullahoma, home to the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, Inc. The Camp Forrest Foundation will work with the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center historical division (William Norther Museum of Art and History) to offer a permanent educational Camp Forrest and William Northern Airfield exhibit along with rotating military art and history exhibits in other galleries. The Camp Forrest Foundation, along with the Tullahoma Fine Art Center's historical division, will offer seminars/lectures, gifts, and a full archival research facility.