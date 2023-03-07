A pair of women are in trouble after one of them tried to pass counterfeit $100s at a local business.
The suspects, Kiersten S. Degraff, 30, and Allison S. Gipson, 29, were hit with charges after Tullahoma police were called to Speedway on North Jackson where they were told one of the women had tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at the store. Police spotted the suspect vehicle shortly after the call and pulled the women over.
Police say Degraff, the one accused of trying to pass the fake money, got out of the vehicle and approached officers.
“Ms. Degraff showed me the fake money and said she had received it from Allison Gipson (the driver of the vehicle police stopped),” the police report reads, noting that both women were immediately in trouble with the law as Degraff was wanted on outstanding warrants while Gipson was driving on a revoked license.
When pressed on the matter, Degraff said she had planned to use the $100 allegedly given to her by Gipson to purchase a money order; however, she was rebuffed by the clerk who told her both of the $100 bills she gave her were counterfeit.
“Ms. Degraff said she was unaware that the bill was fake,” police reported, adding Gipson claimed she did not know the $100s were counterfeit either.
Police pointed out that four more counterfeit bills were found during a subsequent search along with drugs. The drugs, some of which Gipson was trying to hide underneath her, included 15 Ecstasy pills and three grams of meth.
Both women were charged with criminal simulation as result of the incident at Speedway and both were hit with various drug charges.