A pair of women are in trouble after one of them tried to pass counterfeit $100s at a local business.

The suspects, Kiersten S. Degraff, 30, and Allison S. Gipson, 29, were hit with charges after Tullahoma police were called to Speedway on North Jackson where they were told one of the women had tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at the store. Police spotted the suspect vehicle shortly after the call and pulled the women over.

