As the annual Cowan Fall Heritage Festival approaches nearly a decade, organizers are looking forward to having the biggest one to date.
The festival will be held on Sept. 16-18 in downtown Cowan, featuring widely acclaimed country music band Shenandoah with its Sept. 17 performance being the only free event on the group’s 35th Anniversary Tour.
Shenandoah, founded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in 1984, has released nine studio albums with two have been certified as gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The band has also charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including the number one hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South" and "Two Dozen Roses" from 1989, "Next to You, Next to Me" from 1990, and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" from 1994.
The late 1994-early 1995 single "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," featuring guest vocals from legendary bluegrass performer Alison Krauss, won both artists a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.
The Fall Heritage Festival is a celebration of life in the foothills of the Cumberland Plateau, engaging regional communities through the educational and inspirational experience of history, music, arts and civic involvement.
The festival is free to the public and made possible by donations from regional businesses and individuals.
Mark Ledbetter, Fall Heritage Festival Committee chairman, summed up the ninth annual Heritage Festival’s significance.
“We’re really looking to achieve a high bar this year with a full blowout event, including more vendors, more variety and musical acts,” he said.
Instead of a dedicated area to accommodate children, the committee decided to spread the kids’ activities throughout the festival grounds so that parents can partake in enjoying the musical acts and experiencing what the arts and crafts and food vendors have to offer while their children are able to play and associate with other children nearby.
Ledbetter said the festival’s footprint this year has been expanded to cover two streets — Tennessee Avenue and Front Street.
He said about 100 vendors have agreed to participate in the festival, and about 140 booths will be spread throughout the festival grounds.
“The Fall Heritage Festival is an excellent example of a way to showcase our area,” Ledbetter said. “It brings, not only traffic from Franklin County, but from throughout the surrounding area.
“We’re expecting this to be the best Heritage Festival so far. It will be the biggest one we’ve had yet.”
The festival will be open to the public on Sept. 16 from 5-9 p.m. with the first round of a two-day fireworks show at 9 p.m.
The festival opens again on Sept. 17, extending from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the second fireworks round at 9 p.m.
The final day will be Sept. 18 with activities taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Sept. 16 entertainment lineup includes:
—Georgia Crossroads performing on Front Street at 5:30 p.m.
—Coleton McGee on Tennessee Avenue at 6 p.m.
—Bad Nayber on the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m.
Musical performances get underway early on Sept. 17 with:
—DJ Ryan on Front Street at 10 a.m.
—Centerstage Dance Company and the North Middle School Cheerleaders on Tennessee Avenue at 10:15 a.m.
—The Hutcheson Brothers on Tennessee Avenue at 11:30 a.m.
—Let’s Make A Note on Front Street at 12:15 a.m.
—David Watson on Tennessee Avenue at 12:30 p.m.
—Ashley Brooks on Tennessee Avenue at 1:45 p.m.
—Ashleigh Summers on the Main Stage at 2 p.m.
—Last Rebel on Front Street at 2:30 p.m.
—Jacob Yates on the Main Stage at 2:45 p.m.
—Justin Williams Band on the Main Stage at 3:30 p.m.
—Joe & Stacey Hudson on Tennessee Avenue at 3:45 p.m.
—Locke & Loaded on Front Street at 4:30 p.m.
—Mose Wilson on the Main Stage at 4:30 p.m.
—Cody McCarver on the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m.
—Buddy Jewell on the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m.
—Shenandoah (the headlining act) on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Musical performances will continue on Sept. 18 with:
—The Sims Family on Tennessee Avenue at 2 p.m.
—Picker’s Porch on Tennessee Avenue at 3 p.m.
—DJ Ryan-Karoake on Front Street at 3 p.m.
For further information, call 931-563-3868 or email to info@fallheritagefestival.org. Additional information is available on the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/FallHeritageFestivalCowan. The festival’s website is fallheritagefestival.org.