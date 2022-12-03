more money.jpg

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will be providing extra support to thousands of families who receive monthly cash assistance through the state’s Families First program. Households with a case in the Families First Program as of December 1, 2022, will receive a one-time additional payment of $500 on their existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. This one-time payment became available December 1, 2022.

The payment will provide extra support for nearly 24,000 children in participating Families First households ahead of the holiday season.