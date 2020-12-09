Actor, filmmaker, and country music chart-topper John Schneider premiered his new movie “Stand on It” at the Montana Drive-in in Estill Springs on Nov. 28.
Schneider wrote, directed, and stars in the film, which is a tribute to the 1976 comedy classic “Smokey and the Bandit.” In addition to the film premiere, fans were treated with live musical performances by Schneider, Cody McCarver (of Confederate Railroad), Keith Burns (of Trick Pony), and local favorite Alison McCormick, who kicked off the evening’s musical performances.
In addition to a meet and greet with Schneider and other cast members of “Stand on It,” the night’s event featured a car show and toy drive to benefit local charities.
William and Denise Kimbril of Decherd won the event’s car show with their 1974 Plymouth Satellite.
They were presented with a $100 prize and a plaque which says “Bo’s Best Dash Plaque 2020” by Schneider.
In addition to Schneider, two other cast members from “Stand on It” were on hand to meet with fans.
Matt Cutter was dressed as the iconic Buford T. Justice, who was originally played by Jackie Gleason in “Smokey and the Bandit.”
Child actor Paul Michael Starnes, who was joined by his parents, Charles and Ladonna Starnes, was also on hand to enjoy the festivities.
Following the meet and greet and the car show, the evening’s festivities continued with a live concert before the audience was treated with the movie premiere.
McCormick, a Franklin County resident, kicked off the show with a strong performance of musical favorites, backed by rhythm and lead guitarist Bill Hullett, drummer Mitch McElwain, and bassist Debbie Hullett.
Next up was country music favorite Keith Burns, who delivered a strong set.
Finally, the evening’s headliners took the stage and wowed the audience with performances by Cody McCarver and Schneider.
Burns, McCarver, and Schneider were backed by The Stars & Bars Band.
After the musicians had given their final bow, it was time for the premiere of “Stand on It.”
“Stand on It” pays a respectful and light-hearted homage to the 1976 “Bandit” film that featured Burt Reynolds, Jerry Reed, Jackie Gleason, Sally Fields, and one uncredited aspiring young actor and musician — John Schneider.
Schneider had a brief on-screen appearance in “Bandit” before going on to land the iconic role of Bo Duke on the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Schneider wrote about his experience appearing in “Bandit” and his friendship with Burt Reynolds in his 2019 autobiography, “My Life, My Way.”
“We’re so excited to show ‘Stand on It’” Schneider said. “And we get to share it with our friends and fans at all of these incredible drive-in venues.”
Schneider’s wife, Alicia Allain, helmed the new film, their 11th project together.
The script’s inspiration came from the couple’s love for the Burt Reynolds classic.
Schneider was grateful to everyone who came out to enjoy the live concert and movie premiere.
“I want to thank everyone for welcoming my wife and I — and our group — to your community,” Schneider said. “We’ve been coming here now for three or four years, and we’re always impressed with the hospitality and how everyone always welcomes us and how we feel like family as soon as we get here.”
McCarver was also thankful to be a part of the evening’s success.
“Being a part of this is maybe the best experience ever,” McCarver said. “I’ve done a lot of things in the music business, from playing at the Grand Ole Opry and being in awards shows and all those things that musicians want to do, I’ve done all that.
“Growing up as a kid, my favorite movie was ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’ It’s still my favorite movie to this day. My favorite TV show as a kid was ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’”
“The Dukes of Hazzard” aired on CBS and debuted in 1979.
Spanning six years and 147 episodes, the extremely popular series was also consistently top-rated and enjoyed millions of viewers.
McCarver’s favorite character in “Dukes” was not, however, Bo Duke, who was played by Schneider, his longtime friend.
He then broke into a big smile and said, “Daisy Duke was my favorite character on ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’”
McCarver then spoke briefly about the nostalgia of his childhood watching movies under the stars at the drive-in movie theater.
“Having the opportunity to travel to all these drive-in movie theaters and performing with a longtime friend — a friend who happened to play one of the main characters on my childhood-favorite television show — is just pretty cool,” McCarver said. “The drive-in is my favorite place to watch a movie.”
While COVID-19 has dramatically affected the movie industry, a drive-in movie theater can offer a safer environment where movie fans can still get out and enjoy a show.
“Drive-ins are making a comeback because of this virus, and we are doing something that gets people out of the house and allows them to have fun while staying safe,” McCarver said. “Just being out under the stars and hearing this great music and seeing ‘Stand on It’ playing under the stars will hopefully take people back in time.”
McCormick was also thankful for the chance to perform in the evening’s show.
“We want to thank Mr. Schneider and his team for inviting us to be a part of this wonderful concert and movie premiere,” McCormick said.
Beth Rhoton, who is co-owner of the Montana Drive-In along with Ray and Montana Rhoton, said she was also grateful for the event’s success.
“I just wanted to thank everyone involved with the premiere and everyone who came out to enjoy the evening,” she said.
Schneider’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” Johnathan Kent on “Smallville” and Jim Cryer on his current series, “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots,” the No. 1 primetime series on cable on Tuesday nights.
Schneider was also a fan favorite on “Dancing with the Stars” last fall.
In addition to his acting career, he has more 20 albums to his credit and four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country chart.
Schneider co-founded the Children’s Miracle Network with Marie Osmond.