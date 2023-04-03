McCulley's Amazin Acres berries freeze.jpg

Tennessee farmers are doing what it takes to protect their spring crops from the recent dramatic swings in temperatures. With highs in the 80s to overnight lows near freezing, sensitive crops like strawberries need extra support. From frost blankets to overhead irrigation, Tennessee farmers are taking action to defend the blooming fruit—even when it takes all night.

If you drove past Jimmy and Karen McCulley’s Amazin’ Acres in nearby White County during the last cold spell, you might have seen the field covered in a layer of ice. The McCulleys and a team of five helpers skipped sleep to ensure their strawberries were protected from damaging temperatures. “It was a long night for us,” Karen McCulley said. “We kept watch on all our sprinklers and pumps to make sure there was a continuous water supply. By morning, I was covered in ice myself. Many of our plants still have yellow blooms which means we were able to save our crop. We hope to have strawberries ready for picking by April 20.”

McCulley's Amazin Acres frost on berries.jpg