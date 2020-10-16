Those wanting fresh fruits and vegetables and even tasty meats and colorful flowers have just two more Wednesdays to take advantage of the Farmer’s Market at Trinity Lutheran Church before it closes for the season.
The Farmer’s Market will close down until next spring at the end of October. Residents have until Oct. 28 to come by the farmer’s market at Trinity Lutheran Church on 705 Wilson Ave., to pick up fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, mushrooms, jams and other products by local farmers. The market is open on Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The season draws near an end in a year where it was unclear of there would have be a farmer’s market due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The season began with a drive-through market, featuring only a few vendors as customers and those selling their products struggled to adapt to the new normal. However, after a few weeks, the market was able to allow customers to walk through the various tents to sample the products. Both social distancing and masks for vendors remained highly recommended throughout the season.
That adaptation has made it another successful season for the market that many vendors have called home for decades.