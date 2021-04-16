Farmers Market Tullahoma made its return for its third year earlier this month when it held its season opening April 5 at South Jackson Civic Center.
The opening started off with a bang as Robin Dunn with GoGreen Tullahoma and Carol Fulmer of Interlocal Solid Waste Authority held an event to teach and provide composting barrels.
For the April 19, TVA and Coca-Cola will be providing free rain barrels and TUA will be present to goodie bags to share.
According to Director of Farmers Market Tullahoma Lynne Atkielski, this year’s market will have 32 vendors in total, with 11 new vendors and 21 returning vendors.
“We have really good vendors here,” Atkielski said. “It’s becoming more like a family here.”
Farmers Market Tullahoma has a variety of products including produce, meats, arts and crafts, food, music, leather, bread, treats, mushrooms and more.
Atkielski said one of the market’s loyal customers makes the trip to the market from Lincoln County to pick some of her favorite products.
Farmers Market Tullahoma is open on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at South Jackson Civic Center on 404 S. Jackson St. and will run through Oct. 25.
For more information, follow Farmers Market Tullahoma on its Facebook page or call Atkielski at 247-5493.