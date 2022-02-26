Farmers Market Tullahoma, the city-hosted farmers market held at South Jackson Civic Center during the season, will receive a $1,500 grant for marketing and advertising expenses for the 2022 season.
At the Feb. 14 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the grant was accepted by the board in a unanimous vote for the consent agenda. According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the award is from the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program’s Farmers Market Promotion and Retail Grant Program. The purpose of the grant program is to provide assistance for the promotion and/or improvement of farmers markets in Tennessee.
In order to qualify for the grant, the farmers market must have several farmer-producers selling their own agricultural products, such as fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products or grains, directly to the public at a “fixed venue and time.” Additional factors include established market bylaws, guidelines and management plan. The grant funds were not available to an individual.