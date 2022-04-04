Spring has sprung, and today, April 4, marks the opening of the Farmers Market Tullahoma for the season.
The market is located on the grounds of South Jackson Civic Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St., and will celebrate opening day from 3—7 p.m. April 4. The market normally remains in operation from April to October and is open every Monday from 3—7 p.m.
“There will be fruits, vegetables, kettle corn, breads, meats, honey, crafts, all grown or made in Tennessee,” said Gwen Carr, Tullahoma Farmers Market manager. “We are proud to be part of Pick TN Products.”
Carr hopes the community will come out opening day and throughout the season to purchase homegrown products.
“Plan to see a few faces you recognize and say hello,” she said. “Let the kids play. Buy some flowers or meat for grilling. We are here to make your Monday.”