There isn’t a better way to support your local farms and community than by shopping at a farmers market, so state officials are highlighting peak season during National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12.

“Produce and value-added products at a farmers market are fresh from the farm,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “When you purchase produce from a farmers market, you get to know your local farmers, and they get an opportunity to educate shoppers on how their food is grown and the benefits of buying directly from producers.”

