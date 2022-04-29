Residents looking for fresh, organic food in the community can now make a stop at Farmington Local Market, located at 790 Kings Lane, which opened its doors this past week.
Farmington Local Market is a local farm to table grocery store that will sell Farmington angus beef along with other local products like pork, honey, soaps, gelato, produce, fruit and more. The store held its grand opening on Wednesday, April 27, and held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon was cut by Dr. Steven Bills, who is one of the farmers at Farmington Angus along with his son Dr. Collin Bills.
Farmington Local Market Manager Chelsea Boyd said Farmington Angus is excited to have a local market in Tullahoma so they can not only provide their products to the masses but to also encourage residents to shop locally for farm to table products from other local farmers.
“We have a lot of investment in this community,” Boyd said. “We are very excited to be here.” Farmington Angus announced in mid-April it would be opening the store with a soft opening taking place on Monday, April 18, before the grand opening on April 27. Farmington Angus is a local Black Angus cattle farm founded in 1983 and is located in Normandy.
The grand opening saw a large turnout at Kings Lane from the community and Boyd said she was excited to see Farmington Local Market grow and be connected to the community.
“We just we all feel very blessed to give a quality product to give to the city, county and our surrounding people,” she said. “We know that God has been working in everything that we are doing and that shows with the quality and also with the support that we have continually gotten from the community.”
Business hours for Farmington Local Market are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more, go to farmingtonangus.com or Farmington Angus on its Facebook page.