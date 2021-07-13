Tullahoma police are investigating after a crash took the lives of two drivers over the weekend.
At about 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the motorcycle driven by a Tullahoma man and a four-door sedan driven by a Normandy woman collided on North Jackson Street.
Tommy Jeffery, 48, was reportedly driving north when he and Judith Puckett, 75, collided as she was turning into the parking lot of Big Lots and Hobby Lobby. Jeffrey’s motorcycle was thrown into the air, and Jeffery was ejected from the motorbike. Puckett’s vehicle then rolled further into the parking lot before coming to a stop near the former Blockbuster and Pet Sense building.
Despite the attempted life-saving measures by first responders, Jeffery was pronounced dead at the scene. Puckett was reportedly extricated from her vehicle by the Tullahoma Fire Department and transported across the street to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She was later airlifted to another hospital but later died of her injuries, according to city officials.