It is now believed the death of a man who opened fire at an accident scene on Interstate 24 this past weekend came at his own hands and not return fire from the highway patrolman who was working the wreck.
The man, William Pound, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon incident which began when a highway patrolman was dispatched to the scene of a wreck. When the officer arrived, he found a car in the median near mile marker 120 in Coffee County. After the trooper arrived the driver, for unknown reasons, reportedly walked over to his vehicle and retrieved a gun.
“The man fired the weapon, resulting in the trooper returning fire. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release reads.
While the TBI is yet to officially confirm Pound’s fatal wound was inflicted by his own hand, local authorities have revealed in public comments that preliminary autopsy results showed the fatal shot came from Pound’s gun. The two shots reportedly fired by the trooper struck the outside of the vehicle but did not strike the man.