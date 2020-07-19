A man died and another is in custody after a shooting incident took place at Ada Ferrell Garden Apartments Saturday night.
According to Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, at approximately 8:12 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Tullahoma Police officers responded to the apartment complex in the northeast portion of the city after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding individuals shooting guns in the complex.
Upon arriving, officers immediately identified a male victim in the parking lot who had been shot and immediately began rendering aid. That victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance, according to police officials.
Other officers notified a white male in the vicinity who was armed and immediately detained him.
The subject who was detained has been identified by police as Norman Paul Adams Jr., 62.
Officers determined through initial observations on the scene and through witness statements that Adams was the one responsible for shooting the victim.
While continuing the investigation, TPD was notified that the victim died from his wounds. Adams is being charged with 1st degree murder as a result of the incident, per police.
Additionally, TPD is currently investigating another incident that involved a female being injured after an altercation.
The investigations are ongoing, according to Brooks.