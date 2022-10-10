Even as a Manchester father was convicted on lesser charges for the death of his son, a Tullahoma father faces felony child abuse charges after his two-month-old baby suffered brain injuries.
The suspect, Kyle James Lawhon, 33, was bound over to the grand jury and is being held under $100,000 bond after being charged with aggravated child abuse, a crime that carries 15 to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Tullahoma police responded to a call from the Department of Children’s Services about a two-month-old that had been brought to the local hospital for treatment of injuries.
“The baby had been brought into the hospital for a brain bleed,” the warrant against the father revealed, noting the child was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for further treatment. “Extensive tests on the baby discovered multiple fractures in the baby’s body as well as a brain bleed.”
Lawhon reportedly wrote out a statement for police in which he implicated himself in the injuries suffered by his baby. “He wrote a statement saying that he did hold the baby very tightly and tossed the baby on the bed on several different occasions.”
Specialists at Vanderbilt agreed that the actions admitted to by Lawhon could have caused the baby’s injuries.