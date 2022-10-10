1A - court.png

Even as a Manchester father was convicted on lesser charges for the death of his son, a Tullahoma father faces felony child abuse charges after his two-month-old baby suffered brain injuries.

The suspect, Kyle James Lawhon, 33, was bound over to the grand jury and is being held under $100,000 bond after being charged with aggravated child abuse, a crime that carries 15 to 25 years in prison if convicted.