SCHRA Fayetteville

The Comptroller’s Office has released an investigative report detailing a scheme led by former South Central Human Resource Agency (SCHRA) employee and program manager Jennifer Henry. The SCHRA’s main office is in Fayetteville. 

Henry enabled her son, Kani Johnson, Makayla Leake, and Dustin Simmons to misappropriate $117,024 in Labor and Workforce Development grant funds while participating in the Work Experience program, which provides pay to eligible participants with employability struggles.

Tags

Recommended for you