The FBI has received a report “that an individual located in Manchester, Tennessee, who participated in the US Capitol protest, intended to return to Washington, DC, on January 20 to disrupt and potentially commit acts of violence at the inauguration,” according to 6abc.com.
The news organization reported that ABC News obtained a bulletin earlier this week, and “the FBI offered chilling details from enforcement actions taken since the storming of the U.S. Capitol.”
“The individual referenced turning phones to airplane mode and using ground travel to accomplish the disruption,” the bulletin said.
The document revealed that information was received about a video posted on a website encouraging people to kill senators and Congress members and the poster of the video was identified via social media exploitation, 6abc.com reported.
The video was threatening violence in the capital on Inauguration day, encouraging people to bring guns, 6abc.com reported.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Frank Watkins, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have not contacted the Coffee County Sheriff’s department.
Sheriff’s department deputies have seen the news reports but have not been notified by federal officials.
“We have not been contacted by federal officials in regards of assisting or identifying anybody,” Watkins said.
Sister paper The Manchester Times has reached out to Bruce Alderfer, Executive Producer of 6abc, to request the FBI documents.