Facing a medical-personnel dilemma, Franklin County’s ambulance-service provider has asked county government to provide $600,000 to offset losses from inflation and having to pay higher wages, and the County Commission has agreed to fund at least $250,000 of it.
The commission unanimously approved on Jan. 17 to use nearly all of the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds to pay the $250,000, at $50,000 per month over the next five months, to close out the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Commissioners agreed to reassess the situation and potentially include additional funding in the 2023-24 budget to offset Priority Ambulance LLCs losses.
County Commissioner David Eldridge, who serves on the Finance Committee, explained Franklin County’s ambulance service provider costs, compared to those from surrounding counties, and the verdict is the same — all are facing huge increases to continue providing service at their current levels.
Priority Ambulance LLC, doing business as A&E EMS of Franklin County, is under contract as the county’s ambulance-service provider. According to the agreement, operations are paid for through patient fees, and the county does not contribute financially to the company’s operations.
However, other counties, like Franklin County has done in the past, fund their own ambulance services.
Eldridge said Coffee County expends $1.3 million annually for its ambulance service while Bedford County pays $2.1 million; Marshall County, $1.6 million; and Warren County $1.7 million.
Eldridge said many residents deem public safety as government’s No. 1 priority, and ensuring that ambulance service is readily available fits into that category.
He said A&E has four ambulances in operation 24 hours a day. He added that one 12-hour shift could probably be cut during the day at a time when demand is less.
However, Eldridge advised strongly against it.
“I have grave concerns about doing that,” he said, referring to reducing the ambulance shift schedule. “It’s a gut feeling, but nothing good can come from it. … It scares me to death.”
Rob Webb, regional director for Priority Ambulance, addressed the Finance Committee on Jan. 5.
He said he is with Priority Ambulance’s Knoxville branch, and the company is a national medical-transportation and healthcare-services provider. He added that Priority Ambulance provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance services to municipalities, counties, hospitals and healthcare facilities in 13 states under a family of local brands, including A&E.
Webb said trained ambulance personnel have gone on to other jobs that pay better salaries at a time when they are highly sought after in the field. He added that the circumstances have financially plagued A&E’s operations.
Webb said A&E’s salary level has been between $14 and $16 per hour. However, medical facilities such as Vanderbilt University Medical Center and St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville are paying between $25 and $30 per hour, he added.
Webb said A&E had to increase its salary level by about 25 percent just to compete with the companies paying higher wages. He added that A&E has started to get some of the employees back, but the pay increases have led to a financial shortfall, making it difficult for the company to operate.
Eldridge had agreed to research the issue and draft comparisons to ambulance services in other counties to gain a better picture about what Franklin County is up against.
Eldridge said Franklin County’s government operations are also facing a difficult financial path ahead, and the County Commission needs to do all it can to combat inflation and the related negative financial consequences.
“It’s just a huge problem,” he said. “We’re already facing a difficult challenge, but I don’t know what the answer is.”
Webb asked if the county could not fund the full $600,000, would it be possible to provide half that amount and adjust operations to offset A&E’s financial losses?
He used an example that A&E has four full-service ambulances and might be able to get by with one or two less at certain times when demand would be reduced.
Eldridge said a $600,000 appropriation would weigh heavily on taxpayers’ minds.
“We do what we can to help our taxpayers, and this is the first time I’ve heard about this,” he said, referring to the financial request. “Our taxpayers are going to be paying more than just $600,000.”
Eldridge explained the problem is not going to go away and will only escalate in subsequent years.