County Commissioner David Eldridge, who serves on the Finance Committee, explains Franklin County’s ambulance service provider costs, compared to those from surrounding counties, to the County Commission on Jan. 17. Priority Ambulance LLC, doing business as A&E EMS of Franklin County, which is under contract as the county’s ambulance-service provider, asked the Finance Committee on Jan. 5 what the county might be able to do to help offset losses the ambulance service has faced while trying to retain qualified personnel.

 Brian Justice photo

Facing a medical-personnel dilemma, Franklin County’s ambulance-service provider has asked county government to provide $600,000 to offset losses from inflation and having to pay higher wages, and the County Commission has agreed to fund at least $250,000 of it.

The commission unanimously approved on Jan. 17 to use nearly all of the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds to pay the $250,000, at $50,000 per month over the next five months, to close out the 2022-23 fiscal year.