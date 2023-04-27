1A- FC teacher raise.jpg

The Franklin County Education Association’s president has personally gone on record asking the county government to approve a 10 percent pay increase for teachers to stave off losing them to better-paying school systems.

Dwayne Thames told the School Committee on April 11 that other school systems pay more than Franklin County. He added that even if the County Commission were to approve a budget with an 8.75 percent pay increase to match what the Social Security Administration has set for benefit recipients, the other systems will probably be doing the same.