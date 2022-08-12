The Franklin County School Board is denying their county commission’s directive to remove funding for an activity center from its 2023 budget and is sending it back with no revisions.
The board unanimously voted Monday to leave the budget as is, and the commission will have 10 days to accept or deny it. If the budget is not approved by Aug. 31, the state of Tennessee will step in and set it.
The commission voted down the budget on Aug. 1 due to concerns expressed about the School System’s plans to build the activity center on the Franklin County High School campus.
The School System has approved its budget with no additional money requested from the county.
The $4.41 million for the activity center has been appropriated by the School Board from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds the system has been receiving from the federal government. Through the ESSER program, school systems have received subgrants to address the impacts COVID-19 has had on K-12 students, educators and families.
The commission downed the budget in a 12-4 vote.
Commissioners Johnny Hughes, Helen Stapleton, Gene Snead Jr. and Adam Casey were in favor of approving the budget. Commissioners Barbara Finney, Michelle Earle, David Eldridge, Angie Fuller, Glenn Summers, David Kelley, Lydia Curtis Johnson, Carolyn Wiseman, Scottie Riddle, Dale Schultz, Greg King and Eddie Clark were in opposition.
The commission, however, amended the 2022 budget to include pay raises for employees and increases for bus drivers.
The School Board voted in favor of those increases Monday.
Commissioners also have approved a resolution to use the certified tax rate received from the state. The tax rate last year was at $2.87 per $100 in property valuation.
The county has undergone a property appraisal with property values increasing substantially.
The certified tax rate, which will raise the same amount of revenue as last year, was adjusted to $1.87.
Eldridge had questioned whether the School System could use ESSER funds for an activity center because the money has been earmarked for COVID relief.
Stanley Bean, director of schools, said the activity center would have COVID-related benefits because it would have ample space to promote social distancing and fits under that category.
Bean provided a handout that explains the Memorial Activity Center’s objectives which include helping with overcrowding in the campus’ gymnasium for athletic events and allowing for safe alternatives during inclement weather for students and teams, including the FCHS band.
The handout also says the facility could be used for elementary basketball, getting away from a poorly ventilated Townsend gym that has damaged floors and minimal parking space and would require nearly $1 million in upgrades to make it acceptable.
The center would be able to accommodate special needs children in Special Olympics, according to the handout.
It would provide an opportunity for art shows, STREAM fairs, science fairs and other school-related activities, the handout added.
Other benefits were mentioned, including social/emotional learning opportunities through the coordinated school health program and providing meeting space for teacher professional development. Adult reading classes could also be conducted there.
Several commissioners had said they had heard minimally about the center other than that it could be used for athletic events.
Bean had told the commission that the Herald Chronicle had published two full-scale articles about the center’s scope and how it would be used.
Eldridge said a concern he has is that if the commission approved the budget and the School System proceeded with the activity center, the county might be liable to pay back the $4.41 million. He added that he answers to 42,000 Franklin County residents and most he’s talked to have been against the activity center.
Although federal COVID-relief funds can’t be used for payroll compensation, Eldridge said the School System could use money the board approved for the activity center to go toward the system’s energy-saving partnership with Trane Technologies Inc., which would free up other money to pay employee raises
The School System has agreed through the partnership to pay $350,000 per year for 10 years to make efficient heating, air conditioning and lighting upgrades at the system’s schools to capitalize on large-scale energy savings. The School System spends about $1.5 million annually on those energy costs.
The downside to using ESSER funds for the utility upgrades is that the School System would be giving up the activity center.
Eldridge said he is against using ESSER funds for the activity center because the money could be used elsewhere that would be more beneficial to Franklin County taxpayers. He added that increasing the School System’s budget means that the taxpayers will have to continue funding the additional amount, according to state maintenance-of-effort statutes.
Clark and Earle questioned how much it would cost to operate and maintain the activity center. Clark said utility costs for a larger facility would be expensive.
With the budget defeated, County Mayor David Alexander said it will be sent back to the School Board to reconsider. The School Board had 10 days to respond and now has, sending the budget back to the County Commission once again.
Alexander said that if the School System and the County Commission can’t reach an agreement, the State of Tennessee will have the final say and set the budget.
Snead said he believes the County Commission has overstepped its grounds. He said he thinks it could be against the law for the commission to tell the School Board how to spend its money when the School System is not asking for any additional revenue from the county.
“If it’s not illegal, it’s highly unethical,” he said.