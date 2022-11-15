After five years as Franklin County’s director of schools, Stanley Bean is not seeking a contract extension.
Bean told the School Board Monday that his contract expires on June 30, 2023, and he does not wish to continue working in the position beyond then.
Bean, who turned 68 on Monday, said he’s at retirement age, and education law changes, stemming from the state level, have swayed him into pursuing retirement.
The COVID-19 pandemic plagued academic performance nationwide, and Tennessee is taking action to address shortfalls in the educational field.
Bean referred to the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which was passed in January 2021, and says third-grade students who score below “proficient” on their reading test scores could be held back if they don't attend summer school or commit to a year of intensive tutoring.
He said the uncertainty about how students would be required to make up lost ground is presenting school systems and educators with extremely difficult challenges.
Another issue complicating the picture, Bean said, is changes being made in the school funding program at the state level.
The Legislature has passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act, or TISA, which sets a base funding rate of $6,860 per pupil, then distributes additional funding for students who are from economically disadvantaged families, have unique learning needs or live in rural or impoverished communities.
Bean said the funding formula has many uncertainties, and even though the School Board was discussing some kind of bonus or pay increase for employees Monday, no commitment could be made because what the system might receive is unclear.
He used an example that if he were to stay on another year, it would be more difficult for a new director to come in after him, and his successor would have lost ground in becoming familiar with the complicated changes in the educational field.
Bean said it would be better for a new director to be on board when the new changes go into effect next year so that person can become familiar with the issues from the outset, leading to less confusion.
In moving away from the director’s position Bean said he intends to become more involved in a different field — playing golf.
He jokingly said he plans to make a bid to play on the PGA Tour.
School Board Chair CleiJo Walker said Bean has done a great job as director and was a leader in how the new North and South middle schools were successfully completed and under the combined projects’ $48 million budget.
“He’s done an excellent job,” Walker said. “He has worked well with people and the School Board.”