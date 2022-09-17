Steven Brian Henley who is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Monday shooting death of Quentin Nathaniel Stacey at 1134 Norwood Creek Road was also charged two times in as many weeks before with order-of-protection violations.
Henley was released on a $2,100 bond after being charged on Aug. 26 for violating an order of protection filed by Stephanie Stacey, and he was also charged with harassment.
He was also released on a $5,000 bond after being charged on Sept. 2 for violating an order of protection filed by Barbara Boswell.
Henley, referred to as Petey Henley, has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Quentin Stacey who had also filed an order of protection against him.
Henley remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. He is to appear in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
Franklin County General Session Civil Court records list five orders of protection against Henley.
Sheriff Tim Fuller said the fatal shooting is unfortunate, and he wishes bond amounts would be set much higher for repeat order-of-protection violators.
“Raising the bond amounts needs to seriously be considered,” Fuller said Wednesday. “I think it should be a lot more than $5,000.”
New General Sessions Judge David Stewart said he couldn’t comment on a pending case, but he said a substitute judge was at the bench when Henley was released on Sept. 8. He added that since he recently had taken office, he has been allowed time to handle other legal matters that are pending before he became judge.
The fatal shooting occurred at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, and Henley was initially at large and considered armed and dangerous.
He had last been seen on foot with a handgun in the area of Norwood Creek Road before being taken into custody Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Sam Davidson, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said Henley was believed to have fled into Coffee County, and search efforts were being conducted there as warrants for his arrest were being obtained.
However, he was found in a garage behind a house on East England Street in Cowan, Davidson said.
A post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page extends the department’s thanks to those who assisted in the effort to apprehend Henley.
“This arrest is the culmination of great police work and cooperation from the community,” the post says. “We would like to thank the Winchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff's Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their help. Lastly, we would like to thank the community for the tips we received about this case.”