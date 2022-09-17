Nick Watson arresting Henley.jpg

Investigator Nick Watson places Steven Brian Henley in custody after he was apprehended Monday afternoon in Cowan.

 Photo provided

Steven Brian Henley who is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Monday shooting death of Quentin Nathaniel Stacey at 1134 Norwood Creek Road was also charged two times in as many weeks before with order-of-protection violations.

Henley was released on a $2,100 bond after being charged on Aug. 26 for violating an order of protection filed by Stephanie Stacey, and he was also charged with harassment.