Franklin County School Board Chair CleiJo Walker presents outgoing Director of School’s Stanley Bean with a special plaque commemorating his 40-plus year career as an educator. The presentation was followed by a standing ovation from the board and the audience.
Stanley Bean’s last meeting as director of schools for Franklin County was highlighted by a teary, heartfelt speech that reflected on his time with the system dating back to when he was 6 years old in the same room the School Board uses.
Bean referred to a fellow student who brought baloney sandwiches because he could afford nothing else to eat.
“Some kids don’t have as much as others,” he said, referring to how his acquaintance with the student gave him an understanding that prompted him to be an educator.
Bean is retiring at the end of the month, and the June 12 meeting was his last as director, marking more than 40 years as an educator.
He expressed his gratitude to the School Board for giving him the chance to serve as director.
“I want to thank the School Board for giving me this opportunity,” Bean said. “I appreciate what you’ve done to help me.”
He said that his experience as director revealed challenges he hadn’t expected.
“When I took this job, COVID arrived, and we knew nothing about it,” Bean said. “It really kicked us all.”
He said a bright spot was when the School Board and the County Commission agreed to build the new North and South middle schools.
“I didn’t think that would ever happen,” he said, adding that he was glad the projects were able to be completed, and the School System has accomplished a lot in the past five years.
However, he said he has arrived at a time that warrants stepping down.
“I’ve always heard that when it’s time, you’ll know,” he said, referring to retiring.
Bean said he has been uncertain about what the future will bring as far as taking another job, but for now, the objective is to “retire for a while.”
He said he will know more about it in July, and “we can take it from there.”
Bean was presented with a special plaque from School Board Chair CleiJo Walker which was followed by a standing ovation.
Walker read aloud what the plaque said, beginning with, “To honor your career in education.”
It says: “Thank you for believing in students, guiding through example, inspiring with passion, leaving an indelible mark on the future and making a difference in so many lives.
“This award acknowledges Stanley K. Bean for 41 years of experience, Franklin County Schools.”