Stanley Bean

Franklin County School Board Chair CleiJo Walker presents outgoing Director of School’s Stanley Bean with a special plaque commemorating his 40-plus year career as an educator. The presentation was followed by a standing ovation from the board and the audience.

 Brian Justice photo

Stanley Bean’s last meeting as director of schools for Franklin County was highlighted by a teary, heartfelt speech that reflected on his time with the system dating back to when he was 6 years old in the same room the School Board uses.

Bean referred to a fellow student who brought baloney sandwiches because he could afford nothing else to eat.

