The Tullahoma Fire Department may be able to purchase 45 new self-contained breathing apparatuses, as well as four rapid intervention team packs with 60-minute capability, thanks to a grant sought from the Federal Fire Protection and Control Act.
Last month, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave the go-ahead for the fire department to apply for an Assistance for Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program grant that would allow the department to purchase new breathing equipment for the city’s firefighters.
According to Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson, the grants are funded through a Congressional appropriate to the Federal Fire Protection and Control Act, which administers grants directly to local fire departments in responding to threats and emergencies facing their communities.
“These federal funds are intended to help local fire departments enhance their ability to protect health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel,” Pearson said in a memo on the subject.
The department applied for $392,900 in grant funds, according to Pearson’s memo. A local match of 10% would be required, meaning the city would be on the hook for $32,290, bringing the total award to $432,190 for the equipment purchase.
According to Pearson, the city has previously received three other grant awards through the AFG program for various expenses for the department.
The board unanimously approved the application for the department.