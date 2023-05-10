2A - Amacher Federal Hearing.jpg

A federal judge has directed Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher to cooperate and turn over any evidence she has in fellow Alderman Kurt Glick’s age discrimination lawsuit against the city of Tullahoma or face the consequences.

The order was put down by Federal Magistrate Judge Christopher H. Steger following an hour-long hearing in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga this past Thursday. His decision, which will be announced in written form once he has read all pleadings, came after attorneys representing the city of Tullahoma in Glick’s lawsuit, suggested Amacher was dragging her feet in cooperating with their request for recordings she had placed on Facebook and their request to depose her.

