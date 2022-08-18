The Westside Church of Nazarene community outreach program Family Food Ministry has grown since its inception in 2019, allowing churches across Coffee County to come together and feed over 2,500 families weekly.

“We started out with some sweets and some bread,” said Pastor Bobby McGee, of Westside Church of Nazarene. “It has grown to what you see today, to include the fact that the food ministry has broken off and become its own corporation. We’re wide-reaching, for being just a small church. We just sent about 13,000 pounds of food to Kentucky.”