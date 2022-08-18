The Westside Church of Nazarene community outreach program Family Food Ministry has grown since its inception in 2019, allowing churches across Coffee County to come together and feed over 2,500 families weekly.
“We started out with some sweets and some bread,” said Pastor Bobby McGee, of Westside Church of Nazarene. “It has grown to what you see today, to include the fact that the food ministry has broken off and become its own corporation. We’re wide-reaching, for being just a small church. We just sent about 13,000 pounds of food to Kentucky.”
The Family Food Ministry works with more than seven churches and other affiliated outreach organizations to bring food and other essentials to communities in Altamont, Huntland, Bell Buckle, Tullahoma, Winchester, and more.
“There were people in our lives that were hungry, and we just started trying to find ways to help people,” said David Statum, co-founder of Family Food Ministry. “I don’t mind asking people for food for other people, and as folks have seen what we’re doing, relationships become easier to maintain. When we find people who do what we do or they find us, it becomes easier. We’ve established relationships with different grocery stores in our region, other ministries, food warehouses, individuals, farmers. It’s not all from one source; there are a lot of people that work with us to supply. It’s really neat doing that, because if one of our suppliers doesn’t have something but another one does, we can kind of make up the difference. We have really good meat and produce and bread products. We sometimes get hygiene products, diapers and things like that. We want to do food, but sometimes God brings us other stuff. I didn’t realize that some things were really expensive and needed until we started getting them.”
When COVID began in the spring of 2020, the Family Food Ministry did not slow its pace, keeping its doors open to provide families with the support they needed to get through the pandemic.
“We never stop,” said Statum. “When COVID was becoming a thing, sometimes we had people that were out because they were sick or they had to be somewhere, so that affected the number of volunteers. We do really well. We have about 54 volunteers between [the Westside Nazarene] parking lot and the parking lot at Highland Baptist to keep things efficient. The neat thing is: I knew very few of these people before we started this, and now we’re all family. It’s really neat. My biological family is really small, so it’s neat to have a large family. I think that’s the biggest thing: the food is amazing, and it’s great; but the food is a conduit to share God’s love with other people as a tangible gospel.”
The Family Food Ministry works to bring pantry staples, fresh produce and meat to community members in need during a time when food prices have risen due to inflation, taking more of one’s monthly budget, especially for those on fixed incomes. In the fall, the ministry distributes hand-loomed hats alongside food donations, each stitched with an individual tag reminding the recipient that it was made with love.
“People are generous in their own ways, but it’s hard to be generous when you don’t have anything,” said Statum. “Nobody in our lives should ever be hungry, and it’s always okay to ask. I don’t want anybody to ever feel like this is charity. It’s technically a 5013c charitable organization; but you’re coming to God’s house, and you don’t need to go to your dad’s house expecting charity, just love. That’s what we try to do. It’s not our business what kind of car they drive, where they live: there are no qualifiers for food.”
Due to the increase in the organization’s outreach ability, they were able to obtain two trucks for transporting donations. One of their trucks is in need of repair, following engine damage.
“The engine blew, and we’re getting a new engine,” explained Statum. “It’s a $25,000 repair, and we don’t have $25,000. We’re raising money, asking people. We’re doing pretty good with the fundraising. We had a yard sale last week, and that was good. We’re just asking for help, I guess is what I should say.”
Those who wish to obtain more information about the Family Food Ministry can find their website at https://www.westsidenazarene.org/family-food-ministry. Volunteers are welcomed. Those who wish to donate can find the links to the organization’s PayPal and GoFundMe on the website.