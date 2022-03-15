Those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day can river dance to South Jackson for some Irish entertainment courtesy of George Casey and Triquetra Troupe.
The civic center will be having its St. Patty’s Day event Thursday, March 17, featuring live Celtic music, food and drinks and activities for children. Doors opening at 5:45 p.m. Some of the food and drinks for patrons to enjoy will include Irish beef stew, reuben sliders, green beer, a tipsy leprechaun cocktail and a full bar and concessions.
To open the evening, Triquetra Troupe, a family troupe of entertainers, will use Irish step dancing and other forms of dance to tell original stories written and choreographed by the family. All the stories are inspired by historical research. They will take the stage of South Jackson at 7 p.m.
The main act of the evening will be a night with laughter with the King of Blarney, Irish comedian George Casey. For over three decades, Casey has been entertaining audiences with his clean jokes, self-deprecating humor and other stories. Casey has performed at Caesar's Palace, The Sahara and was a regular act at The Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as headlining major cruise lines including Seabourn, Princess, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Oceania, Crystal, the Queen Mary II and Queen Elizabeth.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children 11 to 17 and $10 for children age 10 and under. For more ticket info, visit www.southjackson.org/reservationstickets or call the box office at 455-5321. South Jackson Civic Center is 404 S. Jackson St.