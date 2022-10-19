Tullahoma will know what’s going on this weekend as South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series presents the Motowners.
The Motowners will take the stage at South Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, with show time at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.
The Motowners are a tribute music act that performs songs from well-known Motown acts, including the Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and so on. The group was founded by producer Derrick Hadley in 2005, and their unique, family-friendly show, along with their sound approach, is still a favorite among audiences. They have toured extensively performing at outdoor events, cruise ships, casinos and adult communities.
According to Peggy Burton, Chairman of the Performing Arts’ series, the Motowners are the second act for the season, as the British Invasion tribute act The Invaders opened the series back in September.
“We are fortunate to continue in our programming at South Jackson due to a vast amount of volunteers who recognize the value of the Performing Arts in our region,” Burton said. “The purpose of the Performing Art’s Series is to bring outside events into our region that are not locally produced.”
Burton said these events are pursued by her throughout the United States and sometimes Europe to bring unique entertainment to South Jackson. Through the Performing Arts’ series, Burton and South Jackson has presented music of all genres of music, as well as comedians, instrumentalists, Shakespeare and other types of acts.
Next up in the Performing Art’s Series will see world renowned vocal artist Terry Barber perform at the civic center in December. Per Burton, his repertory includes Classical, Frank Lloyd Webber’s Great Broadway music, and “a touch of Freddie Mercury.” She added that Jamie Harden and his ‘Oldies’ team of musicians will wrap up the performance series.
For more about the upcoming shows and ticket information, call the box office at 455-5321 or visit South Jackson online at www.southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 South Jackson St.