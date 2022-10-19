2A - Motowners 1.jpg
Photo provided

Tullahoma will know what’s going on this weekend as South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series presents the Motowners.

The Motowners will take the stage at South Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, with show time at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.