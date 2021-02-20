There’s a new realtor in town who wants to help people find their new home.
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration on Feb. 10 for Rachel Ferrell of J Harmon Home Team realty. The company has expanded into the area and she will be the realty representative for Coffee, Bedford, Franklin and Moore counties.
J Harmon Home Team is affiliated with Keller Williams Realty in Murfreesboro.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, J Harmon Home Team owner Jonathan Harmon spoke to attendees about what he and Brett Garner wanted the company to do when they opened three years ago in Murfreesboro.
“We wanted to go to our complementary markets and have a presence in the other great places that surround Rutherford County,” Harmon said.
He said he met Ferrell as a client looking for a home when they talked about her joining the team last year. Harmon said she “set the world on fire” when she joined the team and is excited for her to represent J Harmon Home Team in Coffee County.
“I’m so excited that we have an exciting presence in Coffee County and if you haven’t met her there is no more energy that anyone can put out than her,” Harmon stated. “She has a great support staff with her family, and I’m proud to know her and prouder to have her on my team.”
Ferrell said she and her husband Nick were looking for a new home two years ago since they were not able to live outside of their mortgage comfortably. She said they were looking for a place that had a hometown feel and resources available within seven minutes from home.
“We moved down close to Lynchburg and have not regretted one single minute of it,” Ferrell said. “In fact, I’ve moved two of my friends from Rutherford County to Coffee County since starting.”
Since joining J Harmon Home Team last December, Ferrell has been enjoying the chance to directly work with people moving into the area and serving the people in the community.
Ferrell said her goal and mission is to help people to live outside of their mortgage by buying homes they can afford and to use the rest of their resources to live their dreams. She added her mission isn’t bound by what the customer’s price range is or what they are looking for when it comes to a house.
“Whatever your goals are I want you to be able to do them well within your means and not feel like you’re strapped down to your home,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell is not only looking forward to helping people to find a new home and community, she is also excited for her family to live in their new community as well.
“I love the community that we are going to raise our boys here and I’m excited to be here and work with everyone,” Ferrell said.
If anyone is looking to find a new home can contact Ferrell at rferrell@kw.com, follower her realtor Facebook and Instagram page at Rachel Ferrell Realtor or call her at 615-624-1287.