After two years without them, co-curricular field trips will return to Tullahoma City Schools in 2022. The school district announced it will reopen co-curricular field trips—those that coincide with classes, such as band trips, CTE classes, or course-related competitions—beginning in the spring 2022 semester.
The district pulled the plug on all co-curricular field trips during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to slow the spread of the virus in the school system and community. The last time the district allowed for a co-curricular field trip was in the fall of 2019.
The reopening of the possibility does not mean all schools will immediately begin taking field trips again. Field trip approval will be at the discretion of each building principal and will also be dependent upon bus and driver availability.
Should a field trip be approved, there are still several protocols the class must follow, including requiring seating charts from the sponsoring teacher or teachers and following the TCS Health and Safety protocols when feasible. Parents or guardians can either permit or deny participation for their student, according to the school system. They can allow their student to travel on the bus with the field trip; they can also allow field trip participation but opt to transport the students themselves to the location; or they can deny the student’s participation and have them remain at school. Students denied the participation by their parent or guardian will participate in an alternate activity with no academic penalty to their grade.
“We are excited to have field trips return this coming semester,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “While we look forward to these opportunities being available for TCS students, we also have to ensure safety for all those who feel comfortable attending these field trips. We ask that our students and parents help us follow and maintain our health and safety protocols when traveling and on the field trip.”
The district’s health and safety protocols include following CDC-recommended guidelines for masks, including wearing them in indoor settings. Generally, when outdoors, individuals do not need to wear masks. Additionally, the CDC recommends social distancing when feasible. Routing handwashing with soap and water throughout the day should be continued. Hand sanitizer usage is acceptable when handwashing is not feasible.
There are also additional bus cleaning protocols in place for all field trips, including equipping all buses with rubber gloves and disposable masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes to wipe down all surfaces at the end of each trip. Buses are swept to remove any remaining trash on the floor after each trip and equipped with trash bags to dispose of gloves and/or masks at the end of each trip. Food is not allowed on the bus as a precaution in maintaining health and safety. Buses are also sprayed with an electronic sprayer with Clorox disinfectant spray at the end of each trip.
“After speaking with several neighboring districts and several more throughout the state, we believe these protocols will help us keep our students safe while also creating fun and great learning experiences,” Stephens said. “This next semester is shaping up to be a great one, and we look forward to having out students participate in co-curricular field trips.”