A New York teen has been charged with vehicular homicide after his vehicle crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 24 Wednesday afternoon, with two of his passengers later found dead inside the wreckage.
The suspect, Dane Angela Ferron, 19, has been charged with the two counts, one for each of the unidentified deceased persons found inside his vehicle.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a highway patrolman tried to pull the vehicle over near the 120 mile-marker. The vehicle then crashed and burst into flames. The teen reportedly bolted from the flaming wreckage as was chased down on foot by lawmen.
Meanwhile, Hillsboro firemen worked to extinguished the blaze and then found two deceased persons inside.
The case remains under investigation.