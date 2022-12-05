TBI missing children

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The annual contest, sponsored by the United States Department of Justice, strives to demonstrate America’s united effort to bring missing children home safely, while highlighting the importance of proactive education programs. By entering at the state level, each participant will learn about the plight of missing children and, if selected as the national winner, will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., along with their parents and their teacher.