Sparks, parts and even pieces of the arena went flying this weekend as the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) and TeamPyramid presented the “T-Town Beat Down” robot fighting competition.

Throughout Saturday, July 22, HOSC hosted “T-Town Beat Down” where competitors from all over the country gathered at the science center at 101 Mitchell Blvd to prepare 28 robot competitors to face off in a double elimination tournament, with commentary courtesy of 93.9 The Duck FM and event organizer Hal Corum. The tournament consisted of three weight classes for the robots: fairyweight, 150 g, antweight, one pound, and beetleweight, three pounds. All participants were part of the SouthEast Combat Robot Association (SECRA). The event was also sponsored by Repeat Robotics, Turnabot and 8020 Inc.

