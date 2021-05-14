The nominations are closed, and the finalists have been selected for the annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon. The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the final field of three nominees for each of the four categories for the annual recognitions.
Catherine Murray, Ashley Abraham and Tanna Heathcott are the finalists for the Business category for 2021. Murray is the owner and operator of McMurr’s, a local print and copy shop; Abraham is the current director of the United Way of Highway 55, which serves Coffee, Moore and Warren counties; and Heathcott is an Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
In the category of Community Service, Peggy Palmer, Susan Haley and Maribeth Hartin were named the top three. Palmer is a registered nurse at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, where she has worked for 40 years, and volunteers regularly with food banks and teaches CPR at community events; Haley is the Branch Sales Manager at Smartbank in Tullahoma. She is also currently involved with the chamber as an ambassador and volunteer with the Power of 100 Women Coffee County. Hartin is a regular volunteer with HorsePlay, Inc., a therapeutic equestrian program for children with special needs.
Current and former teachers and administrators made the finalist list for the Education honor. Tullahoma City Schools Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, School Board Chairman Kim Uselton and former longtime Tullahoma High School choir teacher and creator of the THS AristoCATS show choir group Ann Baldwin were the finalists for this category.
Finally, in the category of Lifetime Achievement, Lynda Martin, Peggy Burton and Kathryn Hopkins were nominated and named finalists.
Martin was a longtime manager at Caster Knott and Dillard’s in Tullahoma before the store closed and is now retired. Burton is the longtime arts and music director for South Jackson Civic Center who started the annual South Jackson Goes Country show and the South Jackson Street Band, as well as the Family Entertainment Series at South Jackson. Hopkins is a certified genealogist and has served on numerous organizations, including the Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club and South Jackson Civic Association.
The annual luncheon will take place at noon Tuesday, May 18, at the Lakewood Golf & Country Club. The four winners will be announced then. The keynote speaker for the event will be retired Air Force Col. Beverly Lee. The event is sponsored by SmartBank, along with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Woodard’s Diamonds and Designs.