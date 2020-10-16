Twelve women in the community have been named as the finalists for four honors at the annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon.
Held by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by FirstBank, Woodard’s Diamonds and Design and The Cheesecakery, the annual luncheon recognizes the impact women have in the community in several areas.
Honorees for business, community service, education and lifetime achievement are recognized for the work they do in each of the four fields after being nominated by friends, colleagues and more.
The winners will be announced and honored Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Lakewood Golf & Country Club for the annual luncheon.
Business
The finalists for the business category are Clayton’s owner Florence Hull, Director of Physician Practices at Tennova Healthcare – Harton Mary Beth Seals and Chief Financial Officer of Ascend Federal Credit Union Sandra Gregory.
Hull was nominated for taking customer service at Clayton’s to the “next level.” Hull never meets a stranger, as whoever enters her family’s business is always treated as a friend and given exemplary customer service, according to her nomination. As the first female owner of Clayton’s, Hull has shown how to effectively and efficiently lead the city’s longest-running shoe store.
Seals was nominated for pouring every ounce of herself into her position with the city’s hospital. While she has a kind face and a cheery disposition, Seals knows how to get things done in a “no nonsense” and “matter-of-fact” way, according to her nomination. At the center of all her hard work at Tennova, her nomination says, lies “an honest and true desire to do her part in providing excellent health care for the members of her community.”
Gregory was nominated for her dedication and work to ensure the financial strength of Ascend over the years. She has overseen the credit union growth from assets in the hundreds of millions of dollars to $3 billion, according to her nomination. Her contribution to that growth, it says, helps all the communities Ascend serves, including Tullahoma, with increased employment opportunities. Ascend currently employees nearly 400 people between the three Tullahoma facilities alone.
Community service
Finalists in the category of community service are Damron’s Restaurant owner Gloria Damron, Raus Community Improvement Club’s Rebecca Parker and Tullahoma Alderman Rupa Blackwell.
Damron was nominated for her work with the Come to the Table Ministry. The ministry offers a free, hot meal to anyone in the community who wants one each Tuesday evening. Since Come to the Table was established, Damron has fed hundreds of people in the community, demonstrating a compassion many need, according to her nomination. She also displayed incredible resilience in February when a violent storm ripped her restaurant’s roof away, forcing her to close temporarily. She was only closed for two days and was still able to employee her staff through the repair work.
Parker was nominated for her work managing the Raus School House Restoration project. Parker has been instrumental in securing funds and putting together sponsorship plans to support the project, her nomination states. Between managing the project, including progress, construction needs, quotes or volunteer reports, and pouring in countless hours in community outreach for the project, Parker has helped secure the Raus School House’s place in history for generations, her nomination states.
Blackwell was nominated due to her work for the community at large as an alderman, as well as for her work in setting up the city’s own Diversity Council. She is “the definition of service,” according to her nomination. She gives a voice to those not heard and can bridge gaps between differing sides of an issue, displaying her “gift of seeing the good and potential in everyone,” her nomination states.
Education
The finalists for education are Tullahoma Day Care Center Director Emma Coleman, Tullahoma City Schools math teacher Jennifer Ray and Beechcraft Heritage Museum Resident Director Sherry Roepke.
Coleman was nominated for her more than three decades of service to the Tullahoma Day Care Center. According to her nomination, she has had an impact on more Tullahoma children than “just about any other teacher.” She started with the center 39 years ago as a teacher before working her way up to the director’s seat seven years ago. Coleman is regularly sought after for advice from Tullahoma City Schools officials, according to her nomination. She also worked diligently to keep the doors of the center open during the COVID-19 pandemic, managing the many changes with safety precautions. This allowed multiple families and essential workers to receive affordable day care while they continued working.
Ray was nominated for going “above and beyond” for her students. During the early school closures last spring semester, Ray continued checking in with her students to make sure they were OK, receiving proper meals and more, according to her nomination. She is also nominated for her work with the Come to the Table Ministry with Gloria Damron, feeding the community for free every Tuesday evening.
Roepke was nominated for her previous work as a teacher in the city schools system as well for work with the Beechcraft Heritage Museum. Roepke is a retired teacher who joined the Beechcraft family five years ago, per her nomination. She is the “heartbeat” of the organization and treats every visitor like family. Roepke also manages the museum’s National Glider Academy, the local Air Academy, school tours, Boy Scout projects and visits and has cultivated a relationship with Motlow.
Lifetime achievement
The finalists for the lifetime achievement recognition are Willowbrook Home Health Liaison Cindy Thompson, Tennova Healthcare – Harton’s Pamela Massingille and President of the Philanthropic Education Opportunities (PEO) Sande Hayes.
Thompson was nominated for her “heart of gold” and “work ethic like no other.” She lost her daughter to cancer and has continued to raise her grandson while continuing to work a full-time job, per her nomination. She goes out of her way to check on patients in Tullahoma, even visiting them in their homes and delivering groceries to them. Ms. Cindy, as she is called, is “always on a mission,” and a hard worker.
Massingille was nominated for breaking the mold of her childhood and achieving all her goals throughout her lifetime. While she had “a very hard start to life,” she was able to succeed academically and became a business woman. She has worked for Tennova Healthcare – Harton since 1979, when the hospital was name Harton Regional Medical Center, serving more than 40 years with the company.
Hayes was nominated for her lifetime of service to others, be it the government, her family or community members. Hayes has contributed to the Tullahoma community in myriad ways since moving to the community in 1978, including assisting with multiple civic clubs and organizations or on her own. She raised her family while working full-time and assisting with said organizations, including her church choir, South Jackson Civic Center, the chamber, the Community Advisory Board, Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary Club, the AEDC Woman’s Club, the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club and the United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties. She was the director of the United Way for 15 years, spending countless hours assisting other nonprofit organizations. If anyone can get a job done, her nomination says, “she can do it.”