The month of June will be an active time for members at the art center.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center announced its youth council will be hosting an ice cream membership drive from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the art center. Any students in second to 12th grade are eligible to join the youth council regardless of which school they attend or which city or county they reside in.
The council meets once a month and has monthly projects, takes educational trips and helps in the community through volunteer programs.
The cost to be a member of the TFAC Youth Council is $10 per year, with financial assistance available for those who qualify. The instructor for the youth council is Joy Snead, who runs the Knowledge Nook at the art center.
A week before the membership drive, TFAC will be holding its first week of the 2021 Summer Art Camp June 7 through 11. Morning sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon for children aged 5 to 12, and afternoon sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. for children aged 13 and older. The cost for the camp is $100 per student. The 2021 Summer Art Camp will also run for the weeks of July 5 through 9 and Aug. 2 through 6.
The main exhibit at TFAC for the month of June will be the traveling exhibit “American Farmer” from June 5 through 26. The exhibition was created by photographer Paul Mobley, who went out to farm communities and captured the lives of farming families. Mobley published “American Farmer” as a photography book in 2008.
To close out the first month of summer vacation, TFAC will have the “Artsy Yard Sale” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 outside the art center. The yard sale will feature discounted artwork and other items.
The art center’s gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St. For more information, contact the art center at tullahomaart.org or 455-1234.