The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center has announced it will be hosting the 153rd annual traveling exhibition show by the American Watercolor Society from Feb. 6 – 27. Tickets went on sale Jan. 5, with the price of admission set at $20 for non-members and $10 for members of TFAC, South Jackson Civic Center, The Fly Art Center, Grundy Area Arts Council and Franklin County Arts Guild.
The American Watercolor Society (AWS) is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious art societies in the world. Election to the society as a member is one of the most sought-after honors in the painting world.
The society was founded in 1866 and held its first exhibition in 1867. The traveling show was initiated in 1905, visiting Buffalo, Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and several other major cities.
Members of AWS have comprised many of the greatest names in painting throughout the society's history and includes American impressionist Childe Hassam, regionalists Edward Hopper and Charles Burchfield, the late Andrew Wyeth and every member of the “California School” of watercolorists.
“We stand a far distance from December 5, 1866, the Society’s founding day," said AWS President Antonio Masi. "And we know that the passage of time has validated our founders’ work and values.”
The annual exhibition is one of the most revered watercolor exhibits with more than 1,100 artists from all over the world submitting their work to be considered for the exhibition. Of these submissions, 143 paintings were selected for the exhibition and 40 paintings from the show were selected by the Jury of Awards for the traveling exhibition, which will tour six museums and galleries across the country during the next year.
The exhibition will run for the month of February and will be open to the public. A limited number of collector’s AWS catalogs will be available online at a discounted price.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.tullahomaart.org or by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St. The art center will utilize COVID-19 precautions.
For more information, contact the art center at art@tullahomaartcenter.org or 455-1234.