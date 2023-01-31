Kenneth Pearson

Tullahoma Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson

Following the resignation of city administrator Jennifer Moody, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has appointed Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson as the interim city administrator.

“I have told Mayor Ray Knowis that I would help if needed,” he said. “I don’t want to have to do it, but to be a servant to this community, I feel like I should step up and try to help any way that I can. That’s just my number one goal: to be a servant to this community.”

