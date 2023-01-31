Following the resignation of city administrator Jennifer Moody, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has appointed Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson as the interim city administrator.
“I have told Mayor Ray Knowis that I would help if needed,” he said. “I don’t want to have to do it, but to be a servant to this community, I feel like I should step up and try to help any way that I can. That’s just my number one goal: to be a servant to this community.”
Pearson shared that the fire department has undergone leadership training to be able to run the department should he be needed elsewhere.
Knowis questioned whether Pearson would feel confident handling the grant applications that the city administrator’s office spearheads.
“I would be comfortable in making sure those grants are taken care of,” he confirmed. “I know that we have great staff. Sue Wilson is an asset. I know she will be helpful in anything I need, and we will continue to keep those things in process and make sure that they’re done.”
The board discussed appointing a triad of interim city administrators, including Pearson, city recorder Rosemary Golden and finance director Sue Wilson. A motion to this effect was raised by Jenna Amacher and voted down 4-3, with Knowis, Aldermen Daniel Berry, Jerry Mathis and Derick Mann against.
“You need somebody in charge,” said Knowis. “You need a support staff to give them the support that they need to make the decisions that they have to make. Having the people that you mentioned to support that is important, but I think you need somebody in charge.”
The vote to appoint Pearson as interim chief passed 5-2, with Amacher and Glick against.
“It’s an honor to serve this community in any capacity that I serve it,” he said. “The fire chief has been my dream job. I have really been honored to do that. I feel like I can help with this transition, and I will be leaning on Sue and Rosemary. They are key elements within any of our city administration. I know I have a good staff that will help ease my load as well.”
The board then voted to send a plan for Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) involvement in the process of choosing a new city administrator to the local representative. The plan, created by Glick, emphasized the usage of MTAS in an advisory capacity, as well as including the requirement of considered applicants going through an assessment center.