After 14 years as the Tullahoma Fire Chief and 33 years with the Tullahoma Fire Department, Richard Shasteen gave his final sign off as he retired from over three decades of service to the department.
The fire department held a special retirement party for Shasteen’s last day as Fire Chief at Fire Hall Station 1 on South Jackson Street where friends, family members, former colleagues and city officials all gathered to wish him well on the next phase of his life.
Shasteen first joined the fire department in 1986 as a part-time employee. He spent two years in part-time status before moving over to full-time in 1988. Throughout the years, he worked his way up the career ladder, including reaching Lieutenant in 1996, Captain in 1999 and finally Fire Chief in 2007.
Deputy Chief Kenneth Pearson welcomed attendees for joining them for Shasteen’s retirement celebration. He introduced the first speaker Jim Griffith, Firepup Program coordinator for the National Fire Safety Council, who presented Shasteen with an award from the National Fire Safety Council for his work with the children and community at large to keep fire safety going.
“You’re whole community is safe because of him and the department so we wanted to show our thanks,” Griffith said.
Shasteen thanked Griffith for attending and wanted to thank Community Risk Reduction Coordinator MeLissa Allen for coordinating the school visits and everyone who had donated to the program.
“Our education program is much better because of her and the groups who go out and visit the children,” Shasteen said.
AEDC Fire Chief Daryl Lopes was next and he thanked Shasteen and TFD for always being great friends and supporters of the department, which meant the world to him. He then presented Shasteen with a plaque that had a pull station from the base which represented the times when they had to call TFD for assistance.
Members of TFD spoke next which included were Lt. Zach Smith, Cpt. Jasen Damron, Cpt. Jeff Smith and Assistant Chief Larry Sloan. Each of them thanked Shasteen for his retirement and thanked him for his leadership, wisdom and support he has provided to them. Zach told attendees the previous night they presented Shasteen with a challenge coin numbered 88 to represent the year he began working as a firefighter full time and thanked him for his years of service.
Former Fire Chief Tim Stubblefield, who retired in Aug. 2020, talked about his years working with Shasteen, which he recalled the first time he laid eyes on Shasteen was in 1986 where Shasteen accidentally spilled fluid all over square and he was passing by while on duty as a police officer. He said that “rest was history” as both them soon began working at the fire department. Stubblefield described their time as captains as “an adventure” as he recalled ways they would aggravate each other’s shifts. He said when Shasteen became the fire chief he told former Fire Deputy Phil Duncan that “they were in trouble” but soon became close.
He described Shasteen as someone who thinks ahead and when he became the fire chief he “put the pedal to the medal” and started up projects and training every day. He said he thought the projects and training would slow down but they never did. Stubblefield finished his speech by praising Shasteen’s leadership for making the fire department one of the best in state.
“Whenever I hear that siren I know they are going somewhere to help somebody and I know they are fully trained,” Stubblefield said. “We are, in my opinion, one of the best fire departments in the state of Tennessee and I will walk with any of these firefighters and it’s all because of its leadership.”
Pearson spoke next and said in his time working with Shasteen he noticed that he was a servant leader and called him a great chief and he will be missed.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody thanked Shasteen for his service and his attention to detail where he will stop and work on an issue regardless how big or small it was, whether it was fixing a broken clock or helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From you first day to your last day you gave 100% of yourself and nobody has dedicated more of their talent to making sure the families of Tullahoma and our businesses are safe,” Moody said.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis then presented a certificate of recognition to Shasteen and told him that the city is a better place because of his service.
Shasteen thanked everyone for attending and to everyone who helped him throughout his career, from his coworkers to his fellow chiefs to his friends and family. He said while he was listening to everyone speak he turned around and wondered who they were talking about because for him it is not him, it’s about the firefighters.
“It’s about what they have to do, what they might have to do in a matter of minutes or what you may have to do in a matter of minutes,” Shasteen said.
Shasteen said he hopes the citizens of Tullahoma have not realized there has been a change as he should have prepared everybody so the department can keep on going.
“I’m sure when I leave they might miss hearing me on the radio or seeing me somewhere but the department will still function,” Shasteen said.
He then asked his wife Pam to join him and said he got his strength from her and Jesus Christ as she has supported him. He then presented her the last challenge coin he’ll give out as Fire Chief, which he called the most important one, for her love and support of the fire department and thanked everyone again and praised the firefighters.
“I know these firefighters and it has be great,” Shasteen said. “I don’t regret a single one that I hired.”
Former City Administrator Jody Boltz spoke by Shasteen’s request and told him he the biggest change he’ll see is that he’s not on call 24-7. He then said Shasteen has a great staff that will carry on the tradition of fire service in Tullahoma and wished him and his family the best.
“I can’t add anything to what you done, your work speaks for itself,” Boltz said.
Shasteen’s last act as chief was giving his final sign off to the communication center, where he was thanked for his years of service and was wished a happy retirement.